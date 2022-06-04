ChartEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,041.34 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $48,041.34 and $120.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00809520 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00412563 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031346 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000267 BTC.
ChartEx Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “
Buying and Selling ChartEx
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
