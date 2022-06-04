Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CHK opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

