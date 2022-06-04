Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,304,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,659. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

