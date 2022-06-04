Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

CSSE stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

