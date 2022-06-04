China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE CEA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

