China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 22,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIHKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

