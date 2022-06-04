Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

