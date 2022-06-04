Christine Nayoma Gordon Sells 900 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $18,423.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $296,753.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RDNT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.