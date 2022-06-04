Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Churchill Downs worth $51,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.