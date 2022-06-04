Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Churchill Downs worth $51,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Shares of CHDN opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $216.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.