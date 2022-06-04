Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $253.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

