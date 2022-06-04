Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 1.27% of Kernel Group worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 728,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

