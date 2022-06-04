Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 138,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 98,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.