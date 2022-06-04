Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.34 and its 200-day moving average is $672.19. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.