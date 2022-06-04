Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $4.76 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

