Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $6.94 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 196,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,266,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 204,278 shares of company stock worth $5,540,694 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

