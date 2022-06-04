Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

