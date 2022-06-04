Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $198.05 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

