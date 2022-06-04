Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 149,334 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 560.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,989 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,334 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

