Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 72,576 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

PNR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

