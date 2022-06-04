Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 25,359 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,513,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

