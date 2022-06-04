Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
TSE:CGX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a market cap of C$802.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex (Get Rating)
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
