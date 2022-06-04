Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a market cap of C$802.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

