Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,667 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $109.06 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.