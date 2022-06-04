Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

