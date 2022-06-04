Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.