Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

