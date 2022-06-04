Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,251,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $243.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

