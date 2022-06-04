Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 82,335 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $21,883,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,823,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,888,000 after buying an additional 244,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

