Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $74.74 Million in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,891,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.74% of Ventyx Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VTYX opened at $17.51 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

