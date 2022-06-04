Citigroup Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.