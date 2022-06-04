Citigroup Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $15.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

