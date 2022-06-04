Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

