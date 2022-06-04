Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.5%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 1,564,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,263,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.06).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.93. The company has a market cap of £507.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Peter Baxter acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($37,639.17).

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

