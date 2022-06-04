Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,819 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $521.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.