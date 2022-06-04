Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 69,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

