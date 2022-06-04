Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

