Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Loop Capital raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

