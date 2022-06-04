Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

