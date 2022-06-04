Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

ASML opened at $563.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.34 and a 200-day moving average of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

