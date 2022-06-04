Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

