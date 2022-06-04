Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Clearfield worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

