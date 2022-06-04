Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,452 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

