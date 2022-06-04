Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
