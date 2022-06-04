Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.