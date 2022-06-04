Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.