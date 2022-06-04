Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.96 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

