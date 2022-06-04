Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

