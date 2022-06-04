Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

