Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
