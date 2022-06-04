Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

CCEP stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

