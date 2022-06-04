Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 1,513,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

