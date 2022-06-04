Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $16.90. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 68,731 shares trading hands.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

