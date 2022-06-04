Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $466,245.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $466,245.00 and approximately $467.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.00621260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00184835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

